Lizzo made her second public appearance with her boo last night at the Brit Awards before securing a win. She was joined virtually by Beyoncé who also took home a trophy.

Lizzo looked “Good As Hell” Saturday in designer Robert Wun’s Golden Phoenix Gown from the SS23 Couture Collection.

The ensemble was styled by Patti Wilson and she paired the dress with FADE sandals from Piferi.

The songstress proudly posed on the red carpet with her beau, Myke Wright who matched his boo’s fly in an all-black Gucci suit paired with Gucci loafers and shades.

His appearance by her side comes after Lizzo “hard launched” him on Instagram and openly said that they’re getting more serious.

In addition to walking the carpet with her man, Lizzo also hit the stage for the Brit Awards alongside fellow performers Cat Burns, Stormzy, Sam Smith, Ella Henderson, and Becky Hill.

Lizzo performed her song “Special” and did so wearing an extravagant custom piece from designer ACT N°1, styled again by Patti Wilson.

The singer went on to take home three Brit Awards last night including the coveted Artist of the Year award.

Also taking home trophies at the Brits last night was the Queen herself, Beyoncé!

The mega superstar won International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for Break My Soul. Bey, who recently announced her Renaissance World Tour, wasn’t able to attend in person so she thanked fans for the accolades in pre-recorded video messages.

Thank you so much for this incredible recognition. I’d like to say thank you to all of my friends out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years,” said Bey. “The Renaissance Tour begins. I’ll see yall on tour! Thank you so much for this honor.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance 2023 world tour comes six years after her last – the Formation World tour – and will feature songs from her seventh studio album. As previously reported Queen Bey most recently became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history after winning best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album, and best traditional R&B performance.

What do YOU think about these Brit Awards beauties?