Take Our Rent Money! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Queen Bey’s ’Renaissance World Tour’ Announcement

Queen Bey stopped the world yet again with the long-awaited announcement of her Renaissance World Tour that kicks off in Stockholm, SE on May 10 before taking over stadiums throughout Europe and making its way to Canada on July 8.

In the North American leg of the tour, she’ll descend upon iconic stadiums including Soldier Field in Chicago, Gilette Stadium in Boston, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After slaying stages around the world for five months, Yoncé will wrap things up with one final show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.

🎶”On the first day of black history month my ancestors gave to me … @Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour date release🙌🏾🐝🫶🏾 #BeeHive pic.twitter.com/kN1Tj8NhBV — Lara (@astoldbylara_) February 1, 2023

To purchase tickets, fans will have register as a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster. Verified Fan helps filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans.

The timing of this announcement stirred up even more speculation that she may perform at the Grammys this weekend as the most nominated artist this year with nine Renaissance nods.

Naturally, the Hive exploded with excitement over the highly anticipated announcement that sparked hilarious tweets across social media.

Everyone that took Beyoncé’s job advice in Break my Soul when they see the Renaissance World Tour prices pic.twitter.com/rA3rSDSMJl — Allie is the #1 CUFF IT stan (@Fergyonce) February 1, 2023

It’s a great time to be a Bey stan with an upcoming tour and lingering euphoria over the Queen’s spectacular appearance at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal in Dubai where she earned a reported $35 MILLION (instead of the previously reported $24 million) for a 1-hour performance.

Will you be spending your rent money on tickets? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s Renaissance World Tour announcement on the flip.