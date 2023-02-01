Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Announcement Shatters Twitter
Take Our Rent Money! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Queen Bey’s ’Renaissance World Tour’ Announcement
Take our rent money!
Queen Bey stopped the world yet again with the long-awaited announcement of her Renaissance World Tour that kicks off in Stockholm, SE on May 10 before taking over stadiums throughout Europe and making its way to Canada on July 8.
In the North American leg of the tour, she’ll descend upon iconic stadiums including Soldier Field in Chicago, Gilette Stadium in Boston, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
these prices… pic.twitter.com/jFsIYFkRB3
— thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) February 1, 2023
After slaying stages around the world for five months, Yoncé will wrap things up with one final show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on September 27.
For a full list of tour dates, click here.
🎶”On the first day of black history month my ancestors gave to me … @Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour date release🙌🏾🐝🫶🏾 #BeeHive pic.twitter.com/kN1Tj8NhBV
— Lara (@astoldbylara_) February 1, 2023
To purchase tickets, fans will have register as a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster. Verified Fan helps filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans.
The timing of this announcement stirred up even more speculation that she may perform at the Grammys this weekend as the most nominated artist this year with nine Renaissance nods.
Naturally, the Hive exploded with excitement over the highly anticipated announcement that sparked hilarious tweets across social media.
Everyone that took Beyoncé’s job advice in Break my Soul when they see the Renaissance World Tour prices pic.twitter.com/rA3rSDSMJl
— Allie is the #1 CUFF IT stan (@Fergyonce) February 1, 2023
It’s a great time to be a Bey stan with an upcoming tour and lingering euphoria over the Queen’s spectacular appearance at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal in Dubai where she earned a reported $35 MILLION (instead of the previously reported $24 million) for a 1-hour performance.
Will you be spending your rent money on tickets? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s Renaissance World Tour announcement on the flip.
*Beyoncé announces Renaissance tour*
My bank account:
pic.twitter.com/nhidZuhsXq
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 1, 2023
Beyoncé announcing the Renaissance tour when we just paid for our rent… pic.twitter.com/CPpFNuT854
— chuu (@chuuzus) February 1, 2023
Do I have any money for good Beyoncé tickets? No. But I will find a way pic.twitter.com/V4wLGj0Uq5
— 🕺🏾🪩 (@shOoObz) February 1, 2023
it’s Beyoncé tour ticket time. pic.twitter.com/xKLZkNthAh
— . (@hosthetics) February 1, 2023
me in 2028 when my last klarna payment for these beyoncé tickets is paid off pic.twitter.com/fRzlo2ryRE
— dij (@DijahSB) February 1, 2023
Beyoncé is announcing Renaissance tour on the first day of BLACK History Month which means pic.twitter.com/QZPKGwsVdT
— Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@monetsupremacy_) February 1, 2023
My roommate: why am I missing a kidney?
Meanwhile me at the Beyoncé concert:
pic.twitter.com/5o8BDrIXiR
— america’s problem (@Devonte_Hen) February 1, 2023
When I paid my mortgage, car note & insurance with fake checks, so I can buy Beyoncé tickets & the police arrest me at The Renaissance Tour! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ADY4pa7tk8
— Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 1, 2023
