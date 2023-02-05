Offset–who is set to honor his late cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff during the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night–could be seen by photographers admiring his wife’s rear end as the pair made their way across the red carpet. He also opted for an intricate outfit, wearing a double breasted coat with red and gold accents.

Lizzo was also in attendance for the shindig, making her presence known while rocking a black dress decorated with extravagant swirls of party trim. She stood for photos alongside her boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she only went public with late last year. While the couple keep their relationship fairly private, they weren’t afraid to put their love on display while arriving at the party.

During the festivities, Cardi was seen sidling up to Lizzo, holding hands with the singer as she turned around and shot the cameras a sweet smile.

Another big name in attendance was Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe, radiating old-Hollywood glamour in a floor-length black gown with a train. Chance The Rapper was also at the party, rocking a fitted blue suit, while Lil Nas X shined in a shiny purple suit as he showed off his sculpted torso by skipping out on a shirt.

Check out more photos from the festivities down below: