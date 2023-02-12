Bossip Video

Drake rarely does interviews but he recently had a “Sundae Conversation” alongside his son Adonis.

When you’re the biggest artist in the game like Drake, you often don’t have the time or bandwidth for sitdowns, and for many fans, the last Drizzy interview they can recall was the rapper’s 2019 Christmas convo with Rap Radar.

Now there’s another interview with Drake circulating.





Play



For Super Bowl weekend, Drake and his son Adonis dropped by Barstool Sports’ “Sundae Conversation” with Caleb Pressley for a hilariously satirical interview. At one point Adonis and Caleb talked about Drake and fatherhood.

“Do you think if he did a better job with you at home that you’d be able to read?” Pressley jokingly asks Adonis. “Yeah,” says the 5-year-old who went on to praise his famous father. “[He’s] a funny dad, does a lot of funny jokes.”

Drake then took over the interview and Caleb asked Drake if Adonis ever “c*ckblocks” him to protect his inheritance. Drake responded and also spoke about fatherhood.

“No, no, not really,” said Drake after thinking about it for a moment.

He went on to add that his son “vibes out” with him.

Caleb also asked Drake who’s a frequent gambler what is “the best thing to bet on.”

“Fatherhood, I just mean, in an encouraging way, like, ‘You can always bet on fatherhood.'”

You can watch the full interview below.