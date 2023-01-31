Bossip Video

Drake kicks off his 2023 sports betting run with a massive $2.3 million win with the Kansas City Chiefs.

When it comes to sports gambling, Drake might be the king of high-dollar wagers. People lose millions at the casinos every day but no one loses in the public eye quite like Drizzy. His partnership with Stake.com has seen gambling become one of the top priorities on his social media. The partnership also features live streams where fans can enjoy watching Drake win millions and haters can enjoy him losing even more.

Drake Wins $2.3M Dollar Bet On The Chiefs With Stake.com

According to deep dive by Casino.org, in 2022 Drake wagered cryptocurrency worth over $1 billion in various bets. From January to November 2022 Drake took home 18 notable wins and 11 notable losses. His wins brought in a massive $76.4 million (CA $101.9 million) and his losses totaled $29.6 million (CA $39.5 million). His win and loss total includes NFL, NBA, international sports, UFC, Formula 1 and his favorite roulette.

To kick off 2023 Drake placed a massive $1.1 million bet on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl. After a battle with the Bengals, the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. For Drizzy, he punched his take to take home over $2.3 million marking an amazing start to 2023. With 11 more months to go hopefully the odds are in Drake’s favor in his future bets.