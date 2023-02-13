Bossip Video

Another one, thank you!

Rihanna is expecting her second child and she not so subtly confirmed it during Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Fenty fine boss performed a medley of her hits during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show.

Clad in all-red that included red gloves, an Andre Leon Talley-style cape, and a belt placed underneath the belly that she caressed onstage, Rih ran through her setlist for excited fans at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Amid animated dancers who wore white, Rih performed “Pour It Up”, “Umbrella”, “B*** Better Have My Money”, “All Of The Lights”, “Diamonds” and several other tracks while clearly sporting a burgeoning bump.

As chatter grew about whether or not she was expecting, Rih’s rep confirmed the big news.

“A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant following her explosive Super Bowl halftime show,” reported THR much to the delight of the Navy.

As you can imagine, Rihanna fans exploded with excitement, and A$AP Rocky was seen on the field excitedly cheering her on.

The rapper and the billionaire welcomed their son in May 2022 and Rih’s big moment solidified her as the first-ever pregnant Super Bowl halftime performer in history.

Ahead of her headline-making moment, Rih told Apple Music’s Nadeska that she first thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl, but motherhood ultimately inspired her to take on the task.

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

She also hinted to CBS’ Nate Burleson that she was thinking about bringing out “someone” for the show.

Fans believe the “someone” in mind was her unborn child.

Congrats to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

What do YOU think about Rihanna RIHvealing her pregnancy at the Super Bowl?