Diddy, Serena Williams, Cardi B, and Snoop Dogg shined last night in Super Bowl LVII commercials.

On Sunday millions of Americans gathered around their TVs and tuned in to Super Bowl LVII. We watched history as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts become the first black QBs to face each other and while they handled the on-field game, Rihanna held down the halftime responsibilities.

In between waiting for the game and Rih’s performance, the most important thing was the commercials. This year’s commercials were lackluster overall according to social media, but there were some standouts that got the job done. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones.

Diddy & Uber

Perhaps the most properly rolled out commercial for the Super Bowl was Diddy’s collaboration with Uber Eats. It felt like we were in a real meeting with Diddy and then Diddy proceeded to deliver a hit in less than a minute.

Cardi B, Offset & McDonalds

Love was in the air for McDonald’s, which was highlighted by knowing your loved one’s order. The commercial featured Cardi B and Offset who will have their own meal launching on Valentine’s Day.

Snoop Dogg & Sketchers

If you let sneaker culture tell it, Sketchers could never be cool in today’s world. Leave it to Snoop Dogg however to make that statement look funny in the light. Snoop had us all second-guessing why we haven’t at least tried on a pair of their slip-ins.

Jack Harlow, Missy Elliot & Doritos

Jack Harlow starred in the Doritos spot alongside Missy Eillot and A LOT of triangles.

Maya Rudolph & M&M’s

People were up in arms with the news Maya Rudolph would replace the iconic spokescandies for M&M’s but of course, it was just for advertising ahead of the big game. Maya’s M&M’s Super Bowl commercial was ridiculous and hilarious.

Tubi Super Bowl Commerical

Tubi’s Super Bowl ad caused chaos by tricking everyone into thinking that they had accidentally changed the channel.

Ben Affleck & J. Lo For Dunkin

Dunkin’ brought together the couple for the cheesy spot you’d expect.

Bradley Cooper, His Mom & T- Mobile

Bradley Cooper and his mom tried to do a spot for T-Mobile, but it became the actor’s mom roasting him the entire time.

Of course, we can’t list all 100 Super Bowl LVII commercials, so here is a breakdown of both the good and the bad commercials of the night.

