Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, we’ve put together a drink guide to booze up your smithereens-filled, solo, or platonic evening.

Regardless of your mood toward February 14th, a good drink can go a long way. If you’re eating at home we have several selections that can add to your dinner menu or if you’re taking your boo to a ritzy restaurant, we’ve got cocktail options for a nightcap. Regardless of your liquor preference, we think there’s something for everyone on this list.

From tequila to rum, to cognac the choice is yours and as always, please drink responsibly.

BACARDÎ DARLING DAIQUIRI

BACARDÍ Superior finds its perfect match with Martini and Rossi Fiero in this Aperitivo style Daiquiri to celebrate with your loved ones.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior

3/4 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

1/2 oz Grapefruit Juice

1/4 oz Maraschino Liqueur

Lime Wheel as garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a lime wheel.

BACARDÍ HEARTWARMER

INGREDIENTS:

35ml BACARDÍ Spiced

10ml Raspberry Syrup

50ml Warm Apple Juice

25ml Cream

METHOD:

1. Heat the rum, syrup, and apple juice

2. Pour into a heat-proof vessel

3. Float the cream and garnish with grated nutmeg (we suggest using a heart-shaped stencil! Don’t be lazy.)

BACARDÍ LOVE POTION

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml BACARDÍ Raspberry

50 ml Cranberry Juice

50 ml Sparkling Wine

METHOD: Build in a glass and garnish with two squeezed lime wedges and 2 raspberries on a skewer.

BACARDÎ KISS OF ESPRESSO

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

1 oz Fresh Espresso

1 oz Coffee Liqueur

2 dash(es) Scrappy’s Chocolate Bitters

a pinch of Sea Salt

METHOD: Combine ingredients in Shaker. Shake until chilled. Strain up into Flute. Garnish.

VS French Cupid

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC VS French Brandy

0.75 oz maraschino

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz pineapple juice

2 dashes of bitters

Glassware: Couple Glass

Garnishes: Dash of Bitters

Method: CÎROC VS French Brandy, 0.75 oz maraschino, 0.75 oz lemon juice, 0.75 oz pineapple juice in a shaker. Add ice & shake well until everything is chilled.

BAILEYS RED MARTINI

Ingredients:

1 oz Baileys Strawberries and Cream

1 oz Vodka

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Strawberries

Method: Add Baileys Strawberries and Cream & vodka to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a martini glass.

Empress 1908 ‘MINT TO BE’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz White Cranberry Juice

¼ oz Elderflower Liqueur

¼ oz Lemon Juice

Soda Water (To Top)

Mint Leaves

Method: Shake all ingredients but soda water on ice, including mint. Strain into a chilled glass. Top with soda and garnish with mint leaves.

Grove Strawberry Sour

Ingredients:

2 oz. Seedlip Grove 42

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

¾ oz. Strawberry Syrup

1 Egg White

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Strawberry

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker without ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a rocks glass.

Buchanan’s Bucha Colada (Over crushed ice or frozen)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Buchanan’s Pineapple

2 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Coconut Cream

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lime Wheel, Angostura Bitters Float

Method: Add Buchanan’s Pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, and ice into a shaker, and shake until cold. Pour into highball glass filled with crushed ice, and top with a float of Angostura bitters. Garnish with a lime wheel. Alternatively, make frozen in a blender, paired with Guacamole and Tostones.

CÎROC French Passion

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. CÎROC Passion

1 oz. Pineapple juice

.75 oz Hibiscus syrup

.75 oz Lemon juice

Top off with Champagne/sparkling wine

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Edible Flowers

Method: Add all ingredients except the Champagne/sparkling wine into a shaker. Add ice and shake for about 8 to 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass, top off with Champagne/sparkling, and garnish.

Don Julio Blanco SANDIA MI AMOR

Ingredients:

6 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

16 oz Watermelon Juice

3 oz Cinnamon and Saffron Syrup

4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice and Orange Blossom Soda

Peppermint Leaves and edible flowers for garnish

Glassware: Highball glass

Garnish: Peppermint leaves

Method: Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, watermelon juice, cinnamon and saffron syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass over fresh ice and top with orange blossom soda. Garnish with peppermint leaves and edible flowers.

Sailor Jerry’s ‘Heart Cracker Rum Cocktail’

Ingredients:

Handful of cinnamon candy hearts

1 ½ parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

¼ part grenadine

2 ½ parts ginger beer

Method: Crush cinnamon candy hearts and a rim rocks glass. Add ice. Add Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and grenadine to a cocktail shaker, mix, and pour over ice. Top with ginger beer.

Sailor Jerry’s ‘Third Wheel’

Ingredients:

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1/2 part dry curacao

1/2 part lemon juice

Method: Shake ingredients together with ice until chilled. Fine strain into a coupe glass with a half sugar rim. Garnish with orange peel.

Cutwater Spirits’ “I’ve Got A Slush on You”

Ingredients:

2oz Cutwater Hibiscus Vodka

2oz Aperol

2oz strawberry syrup

1oz lemon

6 drops of rose water

Method: Add ingredients to a blender with ice. Blend on high until smooth consistency. Pour into 2 cocktail glasses and garnish with a mini red rose.

Proper Peaches

Ingredients:

2 parts Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1/2 part simple syrup

1 peach, diced

3-4 mint leaves

Splash of soda water

Method: Muddle peaches, simple syrup & mint leaves in a shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill the shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Top with a splash of soda water. Garnish with mint leaves and a peach slice

Seagram’s Berry In Love Mimosa

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka

½ ounce of strawberry syrup

½ ounce in lemon juice

top with champagne

Garnish with strawberry and citrus peel

Method: Add everything to a shaker except the champagne. Shake then strain into a champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with strawberry and citrus peel.

Dos Hombres Lady Lover

Ingredients:

1.5oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

1/2oz Honey Syrup (half honey half hot water)

1/2oz Liquor 43

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

3/4oz Lemon Juice

Method: Add all ingredients to your shaker and vigorously shake. Serve in a rocks glass with half a rim of salt.

Woodford BOURBON RASPBERRY SOUR

Ingredients:

1.5oz. Woodford Double Oaked

0.5 Oz. Chambord

.75 Oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3 Dashes Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Method: Add into glass over ice, stir well.

Filthy Martini Kit ($40)

Why make Valentine’s Day a little dirty when you could make it Filthy instead? The Filthy Martini Kit has everything you need to seamlessly put together martinis, including olive brine, two types of olives, and cocktail picks. Premium and delicious – this will take all of the work out of drink making, so you can focus on the main dish (and your main squeeze).

WeSake

Sake has an air of mystery and intrigue to it that makes it a sexy Valentine’s Day sipper.

Dulce Vida’s ‘Paloma Passion’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila

1.5 oz Sparkling Water

1.5 oz Fresca or Lemon-Lime Soda

Squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice

Fresh Lime Wedge

Fresh Grapefruit Wheel

Method: Combine all ingredients. Pour contents over ice, and stir.

Aberfeldy 12 “Takes Two To Mango”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12

5 oz honey syrup

1 oz mango puree

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz St~Germain

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to tins, add ice and shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass and fill with ice. Garnish with a spear of fresh mango.

Teeling ‘Apple Of My Eye’

Ingredients:

2 parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 parts Apple Cider

½ part Honey

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, using a bar spoon twice to collect the honey. Shake until chilled and fine strain into a Highball glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice.