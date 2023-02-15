Bossip Video

Fresh off of her surprise pregnancy announcement at the Super Bowl, Rihanna is on the cover of British Vogue with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their baby boy.

The Fenty founder is the cover star for the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, gracing the cover of the magazine with her gorgeous family. The family photo features the trio wearing all black, with Rih rocking a stunning black dress and her other half wearing an all-leather ensemble. Their baby boy–whose name they still haven’t revealed–is wearing a black diaper, flashing a huge smile as he gets a kiss on the head from his daddy.

In the pages of the mag, Rih talked all about her new life as a mom as she prepared for her big performance at the halftime show, questioning what was going on in her head when she accepted such a big opportunity. Of course, she ended up performing while pregnant with baby number two, making the whole thing that much more impressive.

“I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum…” she told Vogue’s European features director, Giles Hattersley. “What the heck am I thinking?”

Luckily for Rihanna, her little one is already sleeping through the night at just 9 months old, letting the billionaire businesswoman have some time to herself during the night.

“Oh, he sleeps through the night now,” she said, going on to answer whether or not she sleeps through the night. “You know I don’t. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”

The makeup mogul went on to talk about her first few months of motherhood, gushing over just how much she loves her baby boy.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…Because it doesn’t matter.”

She also gave details about her birth, calling the experience “beautiful” while also being a total “head-f**k.”

“I cannot believe it,” she says of giving birth. “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Rihanna also talked about her beloved pregnancy looks, opening up about how easy it was for her to pull off a good pregnancy outfit…but not so much post-partum.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she explained. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.” She continued, “You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

And she did just that.

