Mickey, Minnie & Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs Megastar Celebrates Super Bowl LVII Victory At Disneyland Resort

Mickey, Minnie & Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes celebrated his Super Bowl LVII victory alongside Mickey and Minnie in a colorful cavalcade through Disneyland park in California.

Play

Mahomes, who earned his second Super Bowl MVP Award after leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, experienced some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacted with beloved Disney characters, and basked in the magic of The Happiest Place on Earth.

Related Stories Patrick Mahomes Marries High School Sweetheart Brittany Matthews In Tropical Hawaiian Wedding

His wife Brittany and two kids Sterling Skye and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon III were along for the ride at the bustling park that recently kicked off its Disney100 celebration with a new attraction, two new nighttime spectaculars, dazzling décor, special food and beverages, and more.

With two championships in four years, Mahomes cemented his megastar status and joined an exclusive group of players who participated in Disney’s long-standing Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants QB Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team’s Super Bowl victory.

During an appearance on Kimmel, the NFL MVP talked about his daughter Sterling enjoying their first family visit to Disneyland.

“She took a while for her to get comfortable and all of a sudden, she went on one ride and it was like she wanted to ride every ride in the place,” he said.

Mahomes also revealed that Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad Ride was a liiittle faster than he expected.

“It was actually pretty crazy, it caught me by surprise a couple of times. I thought it was a kids’ ride how it was set up, but all of a sudden, I’m flying around. I’m like, ‘how do y’all let little kids on this thing?'” “It was a great time for sure.”