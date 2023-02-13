Big Blouse Energy: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Super Bowl LVII

Game, blouses!

Super Bowl LVII was a star-studded spectacle with big surprises, buzzy commercials, viral trailers, and Eagles’ 300-pound defensive lineman Fletcher Cox rocking what appeared to be a shimmery blouselette in Arizona heat.

Fletcher Cox outfit for his Super Bowl arrival: pic.twitter.com/VvirxKlD6G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2023

Why he squoze into that seemingly stretchy shirtlette, we have no idea, but it was one of several things trending across social media during the big game.

Ok y’all we all set!! Post a shoe (kitty heel only) that would go with this!! You can do a flat if you like!! 👀😩😩😩😭#FletcherCox pic.twitter.com/OVj8RLfmH0 — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) February 13, 2023

In the night’s biggest moment, Rihanna shocked everyone with a pregnancy Rih-veal while performing on a spectacular sky stage in front of a global audience.

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

Ravishing in red, the glowing superstar sparked internet-wide speculation over her pregnancy that was later confirmed by her rep.

“A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant following her explosive Super Bowl halftime show,” reported THR much to the delight of the Navy.

Naturally, the Navy erupted with excitement and hilarious tweets about her doting boyfriend A$AP Rocky (who was seen on the field cheering her on) delaying her new music/rumored tour with back-to-back pregnancies.

The rapper and Bajan billionaire welcomed their son in May 2022 ahead of Rih’s history-making moment as the first-ever pregnant Super Bowl halftime performer.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n0vJ4qlqXS — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl halftime show producer Jesse Collins dished on Rihanna’s dazzling performance in an interview with ET.

“She’s scared of heights but she got it together for this and I have to give the credit to her creative director, Willo Perron,” he revealed. “He came up with that idea along with our choreographer Parris (Goebel) and it was just unbelievable. When asked about her performing solo without special guests, he added, “I think it was just her wanting to make the statement that she could carry this thing and she did,” Collins opined. “People just want to see her and so she had to give em a show and she did. We haven’t seen her dance like that in a long time and I thought it was just spectacular.”

What was your fave moment from Super Bowl LVII? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from the Super Bowl on the flip.