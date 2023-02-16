Bossip Video

Actress Andrea Lewis is showcasing Black beauty in an intricate Xfinity docuseries that’s booming with melanin magic.

Earlier this week, Lewis was joined by Atlanta’s beauty baddies and industry tastemakers to screen her The Black Beauty Effect docuseries.

Taking place at The Garden Room, Lewis and EP/Emmy nominee CJ Faison detailed the three-part special that captures the current evolution, revolution, and disruption taking place within the beauty industry.

The series stars some of the beauty industry’s biggest names including actress Meagan Good, actress/singer Amber Riley, beauty influencers and EPs Jackie Aina and Kahlana Barfield Brown, industry titans Whitney White, Mikki Taylor, Cara Sabin, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Sam Fine, Amber Riley, Elaine Welteroth, Jessica Cruel, Kayla Greaves, Sir John, Shalom Blac, and more.

Executive produced by Barfield-Brown, Aina, and Keesha Boyd (below), the series focuses on three key aspects of beauty – makeup, hair, and skin – as it features candid conversations and expertise from beauty editors, celebrity makeup artists, and brand executives about the industry’s perception of beauty.

ATL’s invite-only Black Beauty Effect experience was attended by Jessie Woo…

influencer Ellarie…

Melissa and Monique Mitchell…

Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville…

Tanya Sam…

journalists Chelsea Davis and Ryan Dennis…

and BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada.

During the screening of the film, Lewis spoke on the importance of showcasing not just Black women’s beauty, but all the fascinating intricacies that come with us.

“I tend to create stories or have stories in my head that center Black women, that center the things that we really care about,” said Lewis. “The things that make us really fascinating and the things that show the world how special we are and how special our community is. That’s my favorite thing about being a Black woman. “To tell the story that centers Black women produced with a team of Black people and for a Black woman, Keesha Boyd, to see it and champion us—it was a dream come true.”

Lewis also had a similar thought while speaking to our sister site Hello Beautiful.

“I always knew that we belonged in these spaces and that we deserve this kind of story,” said Lewis. “To see our talent sit down in the chair and be so excited to tell us a story about their lives because people don’t often ask them about these parts of their careers. Amber Riley even said that to me right away and she was just honored to be able to speak about it.” “Mikki Taylor probably said the thing that really resonated with me the most,” she added. “She was like, ‘We’ve never been trying to assimilate Black people, Black women. We’ve always just tried to look like ourselves.’ When it comes to the beauty space, especially the Black beauty space, oftentimes we’re told that we have to assimilate or people try to act like we want to as if white beauty is the thing that we’re all trying to reach for and I’ve never felt like that.”

The 3-part series The Black Beauty Effect is available for streaming on Xfinity and XUMO.