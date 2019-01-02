For The Seeesters: Meet #LHHMia’s Newest Cast Member Jessie Woo

Will YOU be watching Jessie Woo??

#LHHMia Cast Member Jessie Woo

“Love & Hip Hop” is continuing its trend of highlighting social media stars and bringing a new “seeester” to the Miami cast. Jessie Woo who’s known for her Instagram videos and hosting gigs will make her “Love & Hip Hop Miami” debut tonight, Wednesday, January 2, during the premiere.

Viewers will see Woo reroot herself in Miami and focus on her career that doesn’t always align with her super religious mother’s expectations.

How many of y'all grew up with a parent like Jessie Woo's (@TheJessieWoo) mom? Learn MORE about the newcomer when #LHHMIA returns TOMORROW at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/ZAWnNKM782 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 1, 2019

The proud Haitian who calls her followers her “seeesters” will also face off with Amara La Negra who’s being accused of some shady behavior this season.

Are you ready to meet Jessie Woo?

More Jessie and #LHHMIA previews on the flip.