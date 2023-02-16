Bossip Video

As much as people would like to feel that their neighborhoods are safe, the truth is that s**t can get funky at the drop of the dime and this story is proof positive of that.

According to the Miami Herald, 24-year-old Nashali Alma was attacked by a man inside her apartment complex gym and gave him much more than he bargained for.

“When it was happening, I actually had no fear,” Alma told WTVT and WFLA. “I am a bodybuilder, and I’m actually pretty strong, so in my mind, he was kinda equal to me.”

From the looks of the security camera video of the entire incident, “equal” appears to be a generous understatement…





After fleeing the building the unidentified 25-year-old man was caught and arrested within 24 hours and charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. “This woman’s strength, courage, and determination are inspiring.”

We’re sure a lot of people will argue about whether or not she should have opened the door in the first place. Y’all have at it in the comments section.