Keanu Reeves must keep a gun and fight to the death for his freedom in the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Hollywood is finally getting back in its groove after the pandemic threatened to eliminate the entire moving-going experience. While Marvel and Disney are finally back to their pre-pandemic quantity of films so other films are finally getting released. One of the most anticipated films is the next installment of the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick series. When we last saw him everyone turned their back and trying their best to kill him, but isn’t that a normal day for John Wick?

Today we were treated to the final trailer for John Wick Chapter 4. Donnie Yen is a blind assassin with a bad attitude. Bill Skarsgård joins as the High Table’s mysterious Marquis who is certainly the villain. Chapter 4 branches away from the previous films with Reeve’s hired killer gig over and now him teaming with the Bowery King. The main goal is to take down the establishment, the High Table. The final trailer has more action and more bullets than ever before. John Wick Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th, 2023.

You can watch the trailer below.