Blickies, Biscuits & Berry: ‘John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum’ Trailer Features Lots Of Gunshots And Fine Azz Halle Berry [Video]

‘John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum Trailer

The trailer for the blood-soaked shoot-em-up flick John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum has been unleashed onto the internet and we put on a bulletproof vest before we pressed play. We suggest you do the same.

Oh. Halle Berry is in it too. You’ll definitely want to see her. We’d say “no cap”, but there’s lots of caps in a lot of a$$es in this movie.

You hype to watch Hollyweird’s argument for more gun control in America???