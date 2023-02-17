Bossip Video

Franklin Saint’s sweetie knows you think she “lacks chemistry” with the “brick by brick” Brit and she’s clapping back.

Lori Harvey, 26, recently responded to a fan who said they didn’t see sparks fly between her and Damson Idris amid them making their red-carpet debut.

As previously reported the two attended this week’s Snowfall premiere as a couple and Damson, 31, excitedly pointed to Lori for the cameras.

According to several people on Twitter, however, the new couple’s relationship looks “forced” and lacks affection…

while others think that Damson should “calm down.”

In the comments of the @IamLoriHarvey fan page, one detractor in particular said;

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol.”

And that comment clearly caught Lori’s attention because she clapped back and clarified that she kept a safe distance from the Snowfall star because of her makeup.

“Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything,” wrote Lori.

OOP!

Lori’s response comes after Damson already clapped back at “miserable” people trolling him about being happy to date Lori.

“Be thankful for today and always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don’t let them.”

BLOOP!

We’re almost certain that Damson will have something to say about the “lack of chemistry” comments very soon…

Until then, tell us what you think about Lori Harvey defending her relationship with Damson Idris.