Source: Kevin Mazur/ Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Fanatics

Super Bowl LVII is finally here and celebrities have hit the streets to turn up and have a good time.

One of the hottest parties to attend was Fanatics founder & CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

For years his party has been one of the main attractions for Super Bowl weekend and is filled with the biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment who come together for a day of celebration ahead of the big game.

The private, invite-only event was a music festival like Super Bowl weekend has never seen with 800 attendees and over 2,000 individuals turned away at the door. Insiders say several people offered to pay six figures for access to the private party including a person who attempted to hop a fence at the Biltmore’s front entrance and was escorted away by security.

Saturday’s event took place at the Arizona Biltmore and featured nine performances. Four top performers were announced in advance but Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party also featured five surprise guests.

Travis Scott, J Balvin, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, The Chainsmokers, A$AP Ferg, Fabolous, and Bobby Shmurda all hit the stage and one of the surprise guests, DJ Khaled, deemed the star-studded event “Rubin-Palooza.”

In addition to the Fanatics founder himself, attendees included Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Lil Uzi, Drake, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Quavo, Diplo, A$AP Ferg, and Teyana Taylor.

Damar Hamlin was also seen on the scene posing for pics as he continues his recovery.

Robert Kraft was also seen on the scene dancing on stage with Tiffany Haddish.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are just hours away from facing off during Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show and eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will be performing the national anthem prior to kickoff.

Babyface will be performing “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be sung by Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

What do YOU think about the stars spotted at the 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl party?

