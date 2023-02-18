Bossip Video

Tiger Woods faces backlash after giving his friend a tampon during the PGA tour, issues apology to those he may have offended.

Tiger is back on the scene after his brutal car wreck in 2021. Many thought it was a big chance he would never play the game of golf again. Of course, Tiger wasn’t going to let anything keep him off the greens and is back to making his competitor’s life a living hell. Recently during the PGA tour, Tiger did exactly that to Justin Thomas. Both are good friends and have their inside jokes to tease each other. However, Tiger’s latest joke has him in hot water and labeled by some as a misogynist.

Tiger Woods Faces Backlash For Sliding Justin Thomas A Tampon In Prank Gone Wrong

While on the golf course, Tiger slid Justin Thomas a tampon essentially calling him a girl for his performance. It was a small inside joke but it’s 2023 and cameras are everywhere. Once the picture surfaced online Tiger immediately faced backlash. According to TMZ, women empowerment groups aren’t pleased by Tiger’s joke. One of the groups called it sad since Tiger has a daughter and that the joke distracts from serious women’s issues. Tiger decided to apologize to anyone offended by his joke with Justin.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games. Obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way. If I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry.” In other words, not really an apology.”

Next time Tiger has to remember there are camera’s everywhere.