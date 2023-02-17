Chlöe Bailey Gets Clobbered Over Chris Brown Collab; Kiely Williams Enters Chat & Trades Shade With Cantankerous Crooner

Chlöe Bailey Gets Clobbered Over Chris Brown Collaboration
Now, Chlöe…
It’s been a rough week for the Bailey sisters who continue to trend for questionable decisions like Chlöe’s upcoming collaboration with Chris Brown off her debut album In Pieces.
Fans wasted no time expressing their disappointment in the ‘Have Mercy’ singer who seemingly failed to read the room before announcing the risky collab stirring up backlash across social media.
— siyyan IS SEEING BEYONCÈ (@siyyaninaas) February 16, 2023
Bailey, whose struggled to make a major splash during her anticipated solo era, promoted the single titled ‘How Does It Feel’ across her socials without addressing the backlash.
In the single’s promo photo, she can be seen embracing Chris Brown in what appears to be a bedroom with a romantic vibe.
Naturally, some Twitter users attempted to call foul on the backlash by citing examples of other popular singers like Ella Mai and H.E.R. who recently worked with Brown.
Not me tryna figure out where this heat people have for Chloe Bailey was at when Ella Mai & H.E.R. were on Chris Brown’s last album 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BbXJliIVz8
— Don’t Fuckle With Shuckle 🤗 (@annamaetiddies_) February 16, 2023
But former 3LW star Kiely Williams wasn’t having it and blasted the collab in a now-viral tweet.
“Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN,” wrote the former 3LW member in a tweet quoting Chlöe’s announcement of the single.
“He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the f**king air [right now]. Garbage [vomiting emojis].
Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do?
He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more… https://t.co/EsJAHsKSNx
— Kiely Williams (@Kielyyyyyyyyyyy) February 17, 2023
As expected, Chris Brown clapped back, making the situation even worse without addressing legitimate concerns from fans.
‘I’m getting kinda tired of ya broken PROMITHES PROMITHES… THOP IT,’ he fired back, mocking her trademark lisp.
Oh, but he wasn’t done, and stooped even lower by commenting tomato emojis, ‘wack as f***,’ ‘choo choo,’ and ‘miss amtrack.’
And for the finale, he had this to say:
‘If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17 year old please kiss my whole entire a**! I’m f****** 33! I’m so tired of yall running with this narrative.. you weird a** n***** are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f*** out each other in front the world… But that’s OK? It’s entertainment? All yall can suck my d*** disrespectfully
Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, BEAT THE F*** OUT THEIR WIVES, GIVING B****** AIDS… OH. That’s right.. THEY ARE YOUR BUDDIES *side eye emoji* NO MORE FAKE LOVE FROM ME.. STAY OUT MY WAY OR GET RAN OVER SIMPLE AS THAT
NONE OF YOU AND I MEAN NONE OF YOU N***** CAN F*** WIT ME’
At this point, we’re not expecting Chlöe to enter the chat but we’re pretty sure Chrisean and Blueface will have a not-so-nice response.
What are your thoughts on the backlash over Chlöe’s collab with Chris Brown? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the controversial announcement on the flip.
Chloe Bailey joining Normani, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Tinashe and Summer Walker at the Chris Brown Bird Association pic.twitter.com/887u3LGyqY
— mademoiselle (@mademoiselle4u) February 16, 2023
@ChloeBailey was giveon not available? anderson paak? khalid? bruno mars? daniel caesar? or literally anyone else? pic.twitter.com/S1CC3Luu3q
— 💌 (@trickybrina) February 16, 2023
— jack rem x (@jackremmington) February 16, 2023
that man is an abuser, a colorist, bullied a woman after a suicide attempt, jumped a gay man and used homophobic slurs….. what is the appeal. WHAT.
— siyyan IS SEEING BEYONCÈ (@siyyaninaas) February 16, 2023
we will not be streaming pookie, hope that helps 🫶🏾
— maleficent ✰ (@photonsmight) February 16, 2023
.@Beyonce chloe and halle fcking up i got you some new daughters! pic.twitter.com/EW0WnZZOP5
— Jay | (@jgeesh) February 16, 2023
Usher was literally RIGHT there! pic.twitter.com/qMqHrmwwHw
— 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥.❁ | TLM 🐚 (@redforjanet) February 16, 2023
Chloe bailey’s management has no idea who her target audience is and that’s why they make such poor decisions and have her all over the place. The ppl who like her do not like CB
— The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) February 16, 2023
Not Chris Brown mocking Kiely Williams’ “broken promithes” as if he don’t got the same exact lisp pic.twitter.com/4fj7NL1fyi
— Ravenclaw Baxter (@LoveTaylorDayne) February 17, 2023
