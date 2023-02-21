Bossip Video

A bevy of beauties recently enjoyed an intimate introduction to a unique home, interior design, and commerce platform aimed at an underserved market.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Atlanta’s The Garden Room was flooded with socialities for the launch of Home and Texture, Blavity’s newest lifestyle brand that marks the first-ever curated home, interior design, and commerce hub dedicated to Black and multicultural millennials.

Aimed at Internet accessors who browse social media platforms looking for relevant home, DIY, and buying content and resources, Home & Texture reports that it will provide “storytelling and shoppable content that reflects millennials’ individuality, lifestyle, and cultural heritage.”

During the brand’s launch, Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun and author/lifestyle influencer Mattie James reflected on the Internet’s impact on their personal interior design decisions.

“I go to the Internet when I’m making decisions,” said DeBaun (R). “Me as well,” agreed James. “You wanna act like you’re cool and you don’t turn to social media and Google for everything, but you do. I literally do.”

In addition to discussing all things Home & Texture, the ladies mixed and mingled at the event which included signature sips and cocktails, brunch and dessert bites, and smooth sounds via violinist Joy Black.

They were joined by Cleo TV’s Chef Jernard Wells and Keena Wells…

De’arra Taylor…

and Alexis and Courtney Curtis.

Guests learned more about Home & Texture at the event including its franchises and key tentpoles featuring creators, entrepreneurs, and community-driven content, like:

House Tours: House tours profile entrepreneurs, creators, and single parents, including Carmeon Hamilton, David Quarles IV, and Laquita Tate. The franchise looks at home designs and decor inspiration from the Black and multicultural community.

My Homebuying Experience: This UGC and influencer-driven content discusses the joys and unexpected scenarios around becoming first-time homeowners, as well as design hacks and product reviews.

Bad to Bougie: This franchise covers transforming old, unattractive pieces into fabulous accent pieces. It shows how to maximize your budget and reimagine furniture and decor sustainably.

D-I-WHY: This tentpole explores the "why" vs. the "why not" approach to home renovations and refreshes. It provides insights and how-tos around specific home projects that are worth taking a hands-on approach and defines those that are best left to the professionals.

Everything Must-Go…Into Your Home: This tentpole leverages an organic beginning-of-the-year refresh buzz with the best deals on home furnishings and appliances through "everything must go" clearance sales. In addition, we'll highlight product reviews and listicles about home furnishings and appliances and offer UGC-driven contests.

First Time Around: This tentpole touches a vital segment of the Home & Texture audience and buyers — first-time homeowners. For BIPOC millennials, creating a beautiful home is exciting, yet it also presents a lot of unknowns and discoveries. We offer them guidance.

Check out a recap of the Home & Texture launch below.