Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 husband and wife are meeting with Pastor Cal and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Airris and Jasmine come back from their honeymoon and move in together despite the feelings appearing one-sided in their relationship.

As previously reported Airris, 39, and the Black beauty queen, 31, weren’t intimate in Jamaica amid Airris admitting that his petite wife Jasmine is just not his type.

Airris, who likes butts like Serena Williams’ and Megan Thee Stallion’s, said he was feeling more “friendly” vibes with her and told the #MAFS husbands that his level of attraction to her is a 4 while “hers is a 12.”

“I feel like we both are here for the same reason, I just kind of wanted you to be aware of where my head is because it’s been kind of stressing me out,” said Airris to wife while admittingh his true feelings. “Right now I feel more of like a friendly vibe. […] ” just need time to get there I’m just hoping like you said you’ll give me grace.”

Now Pastor Cal’s coming in to counsel the couple while seeing if sparks can still fly between them.

“Married At First Sight” Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Airris and Jasmine meeting at their home with the #MAFS expert who asks them for an update on their marriage after the honeymoon.

Jasmine admits to Pastor Cal that she wanted her husband to be attracted to her and “rip her clothes off” and Airris admits that he wasn’t on the same page as her.

“I was feeling almost like guilty, almost like you know why don’t I feel the same way?” says Airris. “Normally it’s like the other way around, I’m a very sexual person. Normal, single me I’m on the balcony going crazy, it’s secluded like I’m making an R&B video in this bathroom but my mind wasn’t there.”

Pastor Cal tells Airris that he’s overthinking.

“This is your marriage,” says Cal. “You can make this whatever you want to make it or you can destroy it based on how you think and what you tell yourself.”

Cal also wonders if the #MAFS process is affecting the software engineer.

“I’m wondering how much of your feelings have to do with this whole process because it’s a lot,” says Cal. “I know quite often, especially for strong people it’s like I don’t want nobody telling me what to do, I don’t want anybody to put me in no situation where I gotta perform, and sometimes that can kind of shut you down.”

He then asks Jasmine to tell Airris what she likes about him and she gives him glowing reviews for his honesty, his work ethic, and for making her feel comfortable.

“How does it make you feel to hear her say that?” asks Pastor Cal. “It makes me feel good like I’m doing some things right,” says Airris. “I feel like it’s a solid foundation like we have something to build off of.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Hmmm, do you think Airris and Jasmine’s “solid foundation” can turn into something more before Decision Day?

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, February 22 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!