‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive: With A Possible Deal On The Table, Is Malika Still Okay With Promoting Sex And Violence?

The future is looking brighter than ever for ‘Kold x Windy’ but are the girls even on the same page anymore?

If you haven’t already been keeping up, the WeTV scripted series follows female rap duo Kold x Windy as they navigate the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago. Their sisterhood is tested as one yearns for a better life and the other yearns for street credibility.

We’re a day away from a brand-new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ and you know we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, the ladies meet up with a label exec who has BIG ideas for how to take Kold x Windy to the next level. The problem is, Kold is now hesitant about the group promoting sex and violence. Check out the clip below:

Renee looks like she is ready to sign on the dotted line and Malika looks ready to walk in the opposite direction. This can’t be good for the group. What would you do if you were Malika? How about if you were Renee? Partnerships can be really tricky, right?!

The brand-new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ airs Thursday, February 23 at 10pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?