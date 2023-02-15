‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive: Marlon Is Still Angry With Malika Over Secrets She Kept

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

This week’s episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ is definitely going to be a doozy if the sneak preview is any indication. In the clip below, Malika returns home from the studio where Marlon has been watching Kyree. Despite being there to watch their son, Marlon is still extremely angry with Malika for never telling him he was a father. He’s now grappling with his newfound role and unsure about whether he can ever trust Malika again.

Check out the clip below:

We’re sad to see things going sour between Marlon and Malika. He’s been so good to her! But we also totally understand how some secrets can really ruin a relationship. Do you think they’ll overcome this issue by the end of the season?

A brand new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ airs Thursday February 16th at 10pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?