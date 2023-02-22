Coolest Man In The Galaxy: Pedro Pascal Celebrates ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 With Many Mandos In London

It’s Pedro Pascal’s world, we’re just livin’ in it.

Pedro Pascal proved yet again that he’s the coolest man in the galaxy far, far away while celebrating The Mandalorian Season 3 alongside showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau at the opening of ‘The Forge’ exhibit in London.

Pascal, whose steadily ascended as Hollywood’s next great leading man, was flanked by many Mandolorians in the latest stop of the hit show’s global rollout.

Fans were also treated to new character posters featuring Grogu, Bo-Katan, and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) who attempts to get Mando to take another job in the clip you can enjoy below.

In Season 3, our fave space dad and Grogu reunite for another intergalactic adventure where they’ll cross paths with old allies and make new enemies while the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history.

Peep the trailer below:

The eight-episode season also stars Katee Sackhoff, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito with direction from Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season,” said Esposito (who will return as evil imperial governor Moff Gideon) in an interview with Collider. “And I think it’s the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it’s also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel.” “All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it’s always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know… You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That’s the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn’t know about.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres exclusively on Disney+ March 1.