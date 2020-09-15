Our God Nephew Baby Yoda Returns In Thrilling Teaser For “The Mandalorian” Season 2

The world may be in shambles and potentially ending but at least we have the new teaser for Season 2 of smash hit space western “The Mandalorian” that picks up where Season 1 left off with an exciting Jedi twist.

Our lovable God nephew Baby Yoda is back with our favorite bounty hunter Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) who sets a course to reunite with the Jedis in an intergalactically geeky storyline that’s sure to send Star Wars nerds into a frenzy.

With a new season comes new characters like the mysterious hooded figure played by WWE wrestler bae Sasha Banks along with rumored newcomers Rosario Dawson (reportedly playing Ahsoka Tano) and Katee Sackhoff (as Bo-Katan Kryze).

Old friends like Gina Carano’s ‘Cara Dune’ and Carl Weathers’ ‘Greef Karga’ make an appearance but there’s no sign of Darksaber-wielding villain “Moff Gideon” played by Giancarlo Esposito who’s currently doing what he does best on “The Boys” Season 2.

After months of endless Baby Yoda memes and fan praise, the Emmy-nominated series looks to carry Disney+ on its back through a seemingly never-ending pandemic that’s delayed other highly anticipated streaming exclusives like Marvel’s “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

To date, the buzzy service (that now has every Marvel movie, most of the X-Men films, Queen Bey’s ‘Black Is King’ and the $30 “Mulan” remake) has amassed 60 million subscribers–a milestone Disney predicted it wouldn’t hit until 2024.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 streams worldwide Oct. 30 on Disney+ and already has social media BUZZING. Hit the flip.