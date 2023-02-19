Fenty Fatherhood Surprise: Rihanna’s Dad Says He Found Out About New Pregnancy During Super Bowl Reveal

Rihanna kept her second pregnancy so secret, even her father didn’t know until the baby bump reveal during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to TMZ, Ronald Fenty was just like the rest of us, dropping his jaw in shock when the camera zoomed out to show Rihanna rocking a gut full of human. The proud father is excited about his new grandbaby on the way and shared his reaction to the unexpected good news. He also detailed what the “Lift Me Up” singer is like as an adoring mother.

Including the scene-stealing cutie from Rihanna’s recent British Vogue spread with A$SAP Rocky, Ronald Fenty has four grandsons and when it comes to the new bun in the oven, he hopes to break the streak with a granddaughter.

We can’t blame him. Who wouldn’t want to see a mini Rihanna?

Leading up to his daughter’s triumphant return to the stage for the first time since 2018, Ronald didn’t even expect to see the show in person. He was happy just to have an invite to the afterparty when Rihanna surprised him with tickets to the Super Bowl.

“Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!” he yelled to his partner, instantly clocking the baby bump from the stands.

Ronald previously said he hoped for a girl during Rihanna’s first pregnancy. Maybe the second time’s the charm.

Ronald Mended His Estranged Relationship With Rihanna And Knows Her Son’s Secret Name

Finding out the surprise with the rest of the world doesn’t mean the father-daughter duo is still on the outs. Between Ronald’s struggles with addiction throughout Rih’s life and still living in Barbados, they had a difficult relationship for years. It seemed headed for a breaking point in 2019 when Rih filed a lawsuit against her dad for exploiting their family name and falsely claiming to represent her in business ventures.

In 2019, the “Needed Me” singer dropped the lawsuit against her dad. Babies often bring families closer together and it looks like Rihanna’s first pregnancy did just that. Ronald was “over the moon” about the baby news, which Rih called to tell him the night before she announced to the world in 2022.

Ronald gushed about Rihanna and her growing family in a recent interview with Page Six. The Fenty Beauty founder and Rocky flew to Barbados twice for the 69-year-old to spend quality time with his little lookalike grandson. He said the “Diamonds” diva fully embraced her evolution into motherhood:

“She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother.”

He added that proud papa Rocky is “very respectable.

“He’s taking to fatherhood very well.”

As previously reported mama bear Rih kept her son’s cuteness all to herself until the paparazzi followed her with a goal to leak the baby boy’s unauthorized pictures.

According to Ronald, while his daughter is sharing some details, she’s still adamant about keeping her first child’s name under wraps. He didn’t give up any information at all on the baby’s name, joking that “she’ll have my head if I tell you!” All he could reveal to PageSix is that Rih has already gone through a “few names” for her firstborn.

Ronald also hinted at what is now Rihanna’s second most anticipated release: her new album. Not even he is immune to the demands of her dedicated fans in the Rihanna Navy.

“She knows she has to finish the album for her fans. Even on my Instagram, all I get asked is ‘when is R9 coming?!” he said.

The beauty and fashion mogul, who is expected to perform the Best Song nominee “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, keeps proving she can really do it all!