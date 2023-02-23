Bossip Video

Listen, when it comes to Robert Kelly, there isn’t enough time on all the clocks in the world for the sentence that he deserves for his decades of crimes against girls and women. That said, justice still needs serving and Kelly is getting served once again.

According to TMZ, R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the federal sex crimes that he committed in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. 19 of those years will run currently, at the same time, as the current 30-year sentence that he is serving for racketeering in New York. The final year of the 20 will be consecutive following the end of his current sentence.

During his recent trial, Kelly faced 13 charges of child pornography, enticement, and conspiracy, 6 of those charges came back guilty from the jury. 4 people in total were subject to Kelly’s abuse and 3 of those were minors. We feel confident that Robert will never see another free minute of life and will die in prison..one way or another.

There are still a lot of people who are suffering severe trauma from their assaults and we hope that each of them finds the healing that they need to live good lives going forward.