Bossip Video

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are sharing intimate details about their relationship including the moment when a psychic confirmed that Jones is “the one.”

The comedic couple appeared on Spotify’s “Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson” and delved into the deets about all things Apryl and Taye.

During the sitdown Taye revealed that before they started dating, he stumbled upon one of Apryl’s videos on IG and DMed her to tell her that she was funny.

“We met on Instagram, not on purpose,” said Taye who was one day just scrolling and looking at beautiful women on the app. “When I was single I was one of those people that would just scroll through like, ‘Oh my God look at…I could never…” he said. “It was just like, ‘These people are out there? Who are these people?’ It was like a love-hate thing because I hated them because they looked so perfect. You can’t be real. But then it was just something to look at.”

The actor who said he was “boxing above his weight” by dating Apryl didn’t expect her to respond, but she did and did so with confidence.

“Every once in a while I would hit someone’s profile. I literally just said, ‘You’re hilarious.’ Didn’t think she’d give a response because I thought she was [way out of my league],” he said. “I looked at my DM and I was like, ‘Taye Diggs?’ What the?!” said Apryl. “In my mind, I was like, I could never get him. That’s what I was thinking. So then I saw [his message] and I said, ‘He’s mine now.’”

Very cute.

Later in the interview, Taye also revealed that his psychic friend revealed that Apryl is not just “the one”, but also has the approval of his late mother.

“I’m with your mom, she sent her,” Taye says the psychic told him referring to his mom who passed away from a cancer battle. The psychic added that his mom was painting a picture of Apryl at the time.

The Best Man star also noted that Apryl also shows him affection in the exact same manner as his mom so he truly believes their love is via a higher power.

In addition to speaking on their connection, Apryl and Taye also shared details about the first time they consummated their relationship during a New Year’s trip to Mexico. According to the couple after an “awesome night,” they made things official while coming down off of shrooms.

“It was New Years’ night, we did shrooms and we were sitting at that dinner table and we couldn’t keep our hands off each other,” said Apryl “We woke up and were like, ‘Yup, I guess we’re together.'”

The couple went on to say that they believe that they’re together for a reason and believe their social media videos are part of a bigger mission to showcase real love.

“I know this is my person,” said Apryl. “We were supposed to be together.”

Apryl and Taye first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 and confirmed their relationship in February of 2022.

Listen to Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones on “Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson” below.