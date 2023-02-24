Bossip Video

Drake is apparently plotting his “graceful exit” from music, according to Drizzy himself who shared the news with Lil Yachty.

Thus far in his career, Drake has not gone over 90 days without releasing new music in some fashion. His run is unprecedented and June will mark the 13th year of him dominating the rap game. As much as we’d like to believe he could run things forever, Drake may have other plans.

Lil Yachty has an upcoming interview with the 6God as a promo for his company FUTUREMOOD. In the sneak peek released By Boat, Drizzy shockingly reveals that he’s started to think about retirement.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drizzy tells Yachty in the clip.

This sounds crazy with how energized and fresh Drake flowed throughout his Her Loss collaborative album with 21 Savage. Considering that there are rumors that Universal slid Drizzy a $600M+ check to keep the hits coming, perhaps retirement is a silly thought.

Do YOU think Drake is really thinking about retiring? If so, what do you think he could do next?