A lot of Halle Bailey’s fans aren’t too fond of her relationship after some drama that unfolded this month, but according to their most recent outing, the Little Mermaid star is sticking by his side, regardless.

Bailey was all smiles on February 24 as she rested her head on her boyfriend DDG’s shoulder while the two of them sat from row at Gucci’s F/W 2023/24 show during Milan Fashion Week. She looked gorgeous in a blush pink dress and a pair of strappy red heels, while DDG wore a grey utility suit with vintage Gucci monogram details.

While Halle was anything but shy, showing off their loving relationship during the outing, her Youtuber-turned-rapper boyfriend is still making his opinions known on social media. He’s been going back and forth with his ex-girlfriend, Rubi Rose, for over a week now, with Rose insisting Halle’s boyfriend still hits her up when they’re in the same city.

DDG denied her allegations, claiming his ex-girlfriend is obsessed with him and is spreading lies because she’s mad he won’t take her back, but Rose stood her ground, insisting DDG still messages her whenever him and Halle are on the outs. After both parties made their arguments on Twitter, the Youtuber came back a few days later with a song about the situation, dropping a tune called, “Way Too Petty.”

While fans expected Halle Bailey to break up with DDG over the cheating allegations, knowing she has a high-profile career to worry about, she’s done nothing but stand by her man, insisting that everything is not what it seems. But, as she keeps mostly quiet about the situation, her boyfriend is still going on about it, constantly tweeting about the folks who criticized him throughout his drama with Rubi Rose.

“Crazy how the world was just d***suckin’ my excellent boyfriend attributes & skills, but as a soon as one of my obsessors try to “expose” me, i’m the worse n**** ever,” he tweeted. “Y’all only do this with successful BLACK men.”

He went on to say: “Crazy thing is, it’s only been my own black community speaking negatively upon me.. we gotta learn how to uplift & remove all this hate from our hearts as a race & society. it’s love on my end tho in real life. the internet is nothing but a persona.”

With Halle Bailey coming up under Beyoncé and landing the leading role in a highly-anticipated Disney film, fans know she has a career to protect. So, with DDG tweeting his every thought and beefing with exes publicly, a lot of us can’t wrap our heads around the fact that she’s sticking by his side….but, apparently, that’s exactly what she’s doing.