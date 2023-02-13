Bossip Video

Halle Bailey and DDG have kept their relationship pretty lowkey since they got together, but now, the drama is starting to unfold in a very public way.

Social media has been on fire for days over the Youtuber-turned-rapper seemingly shading his girlfriend on Twitter and unfollowing her on Instagram. Once some of DDG’s fans caught on to the subliminals he was throwing, they wasted no time jumping to conclusions as he scrubbed her photos from his page and sent out a cryptic tweet that many believe was aimed at the Grown-ish star.

Now, DDG’s ex, Rubi Rose, has entered the chat, making the situation 10 times worse by alleging Halle’s boo has still been in her DMs. After first accusing him of giving Bailey Rose’s old T-shirt, the rapper and model went on to share alleged Twitter DMs between her and her ex, which feature DDG wondering if she was still in Los Angeles and asking for her whereabouts.

“He mad i wouldn’t go home with him after caresha party,” Rubi Rose tweeted, referring to Yung Miami’s birthday party last Saturday, February 5.

Once DDG saw that his ex-girlfriend was making the drama between him and Bailey worse, he responded, insisting she’s lying because she’s still hurt over their split.

“Don’t believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt,” he tweeted, adding, “Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis][.] N****s is not pressed over you.”

While Rose posted video proof of the messages between her and DDG, he denied they are real.

Next, Halle entered the chat, seemingly unbothered over everything transpiring publicly around her relationship. While there definitely seem to be some issues between her and DDG that need to be worked out, The Little Mermaid actress decided to take the high road, insisting the information being thrown out by a “third party” are “lies.”

“The devil is working,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. “Lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party stay blessed everyone.”

Despite Halle doing her best to shut down the noise, DDG and Rubi Rose continued to go back and forth on social media, with both claiming the other one wants to get back together–all while denying they’re interested in their ex.

You can check out some of their tweets about the situation down below: