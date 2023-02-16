TheLittleMermaid: Halle Bailey Shares Dreamy New Teaser With First Look At Shiesty Sea Witch Ursula

Are you ready for The Little Mermaid?

We’re only a few months away from The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey who commemorated Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration by sharing a dreamy new teaser trailer that you can enjoy below:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of beautiful and spirited young mermaid Ariel with a thirst for adventure who longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea–and while visiting the surface–falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel follows her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.

The film also stars Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina with Oscar-winner Javier Bardem as King Triton, and 2-time Oscar-nominee Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Rob Marshall, the highly anticipated film continues to trend across social media while inspiring viral clips of young Black girls marveling at Halle Bailey’s ‘Ariel.’

When asked about memorable moments from the film, Bailey opened up about filming the iconic “Part of Your World” sequence from the first teaser.

“That three days of filming ‘Part of Your World.’ I mean that sequence was the most beautiful experience of my life, really,” she said during the D23 Expo. “Feeling all of the feelings that she feels — her passion, her discomfort, everything that she was experiencing. It was so exciting to play those emotions and aving Rob direct me and be such a moving force in this film. It was really an honor. Just getting to sing a song I really loved as a child was really exciting.”

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26, 2023.