Campari unveiled it’s stunning twist on the classic Negroni Sbagliato as the official cocktail for this year’s SAG Awards.
Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, was the official spirits sponsor of the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® in Los Angeles, California. Hollywood A-listers such as the cast of The White Lotus, Austin Butler, Zendaya, Ariana DeBose, and more walked the red carpet in celebration of the year’s outstanding performances across film and television. The Official Cocktail of the Award Show was the Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition. The cocktail offered a Hollywood twist on the classic Negroni Sbagliato and was enjoyed by talent throughout the evening.
Ahead of the award show, Campari helped Simona Tabasco of The White Lotus get ready for the red carpet by mixing up the Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition in her hotel room for a celebratory cheers to the special evening.
You can try the Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition at home with this easy-to-follow recipe.
Ingredients:
1 oz. Campari
.5 oz. 1757 Vermouth di Torino G.I. Rosso
.5 oz. 1757 Vermouth di Torino G.I. Extra Dry
2.5 oz. Champagne Lallier R.018
Gold Shimmer
Method: Stir the Campari and two vermouths over ice and strain into a champagne flute. Top with 2.5 oz. ice-cold champagne and serve in a champagne flute glass.
