Bossip Video

Yellow was the color of the night at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards and some of your favorites struck poses in canary-colored couture.

On Sunday, Hollywood’s best and brightest flooded the Fairmont Century Plaza for the 29th annual ceremony to see who would take home trophies as voted on by their SAG-AFTRA peers.

Seen on the scene was “did the thing” Queen Angela Bassett.

The beauty wore a mermaid-style Giambattista Valli tulle gown offset by a sparkly seashell clutch.

Speaking of seashells, Quinta Brunson’s Jean-Louis Sabji dress looked like it came directly from under the sea.

Her chic chignon was via Alexander Armand and celeb stylist Byron Javar outfitted her in the look for the evening.

Another style standout was Zendaya who went from slaying at the NAACP Image Awards, to slaying at the SAGs in yet another old Hollywood glam look.

Law Roach outfitted Zendaya in a pastel pink Valentino gown for the night’s festivities and added in Bulgari jewels for the Euphoria actress who was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Another standout in Valentino was Viola Davis who posed for pics alongside her husband Julius Tennon.

The EGOT winner was up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for The Woman King and was joined by director Gina Prince-Bythewood and her costar Sheila Atim.

Atim stunned in a Christopher John Rogers look that’s drawing Ivy Park comparisons.

Also spotted at the SAG Awards was Niecy Nash who brought her wife Jessica Betts as her date and blew kisses to the camera.

Niecy looked lovely in custom Vera Wang.

Also spotted was Sheryl Lee Ralph who took home a trophy alongside her Abbott Elementary costars while rocking a Tadashi Shoji dress as styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice.

Speaking of Abbott Elementary, Janelle James went for a stylish black Rodarte gown…

while Till star Danielle Deadwyler rocked Louis Vuitton.

Also spotted was Ariana DeBose who went from a cringe-worthy BAFTA Awards performance to making light of the viral moment in an all-pink ensemble.

What do YOU think about these (mostly) canary-colored SAG Awards looks? Whose look is your fave?