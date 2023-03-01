Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 husband and wife are hosting a housewarming party where they’ll be given sound advice, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Kirsten and Shaq fellowshipping with friends who apparently can relate to the current conundrum in their marriage.

Last week the two met with Pastor Cal and Kirsten said that there’s “not really” any chemistry between them.

Shaq however said that he felt differently.

“I think there’s some chemistry there,” said Shaq.

Now the husband and wife who are on two different pages are continuing to push through and will get insight into how they can make things work.

“Married At First Sight” Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Kirsten and Shaq’s friends encouraging them to work through the lack of physical attraction in their marriage, a problem that fellow #MAFS couple Airris and Jasmine are having.

Kirsten tells her friends that she appreciates Shaq being patient with her while she struggles to open up, but her husband wonders if he’s making a mistake.

“Am I being too patient?” asks Shaq while Kirsten chats with her friends in a bedroom. “I don’t know when I should speed it up or slow it down.”

He also wonders when his wife’s attraction to him will grow. Kirsten openly admitted that she did not want a husband with a bald head.

“I understand that attraction grows but for me it’s like if we’re trying to reach that one goal which is the eight weeks and [we] get the decision they say we want to be together, what what makes you attracted to me?” he asks.

Meanwhile, Kirsten and her friends are having a similar conversation about physical attraction.

“We were friends for probably about a year and we were not physically attracted to each other,” Kirsten’s friend confesses. “It was more as I got to see how beautiful of a person she was that I started to really become attracted to her and she can tell you remembers vividly the day it just flipped.”

Later in the discussion Kirsten’s asked a tough question; “Do you want to be with Shaq for the rest of your life?”

“I can’t answer that, I don’t know yet,” she responds.

Take an exclusive look below.





Play



Do YOU think Kirsten’s attraction to Shaq can grow? Maybe they’ll end up like the happy couple in that clip.

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, March 1 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!