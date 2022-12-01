Soul-Soothing Songstress Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995, Adds Swoon&B Savant Babyface As Special Guest

Auntie Anita is going on tour!

Eight-time Grammy-winning legend Anita Baker is going on a special run of tour dates where she’ll be performing her classics live for the first time since winning back the rights to her masters.

The Songstress’ first full tour since 1995 (produced by Live Nation) kicks off on Feb. 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL with stops across the U.S. including Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on Dec. 23.

The tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years as a music icon in the industry that changed forever with the release of her debut album The Songstress in 1983.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! she said in a tweet. “Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.” -ABXO🎼

Joining Baker on tour is Babyface who will have the ladies swaying and swooning at shows that will surely be a vibe.

Born in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Baker reigned supreme at the height of the quiet storm era in the 1980s.

Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album The Songstress in 1983.

In 1986, she rose to stardom with the release of her platinum-selling second album Rapture featuring the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.”

The famed contralto with a vocal range that extends her register to at least three octaves has Baker continuing to live in our hearts.

2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb. 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Tue Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri June 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun July 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov. 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov. 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov. 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec. 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec. 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec. 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

—

To purchase tickets, click here.