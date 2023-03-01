‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Angela’s Family Questions Whether She’s Taking Music Seriously

Growing Up Hip Hop returns with an all-new episode tomorrow, and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure in the meantime.

Angela Simmons raised more than a few folks’ eyebrows with her vocal aspirations on this season of Growing Up Hip Hop and it turns out that her family members were among them.

In the exclusive clip below, Angela’s brother Jojo, sister-in-law Tanice and sister Vanessa all question her about whether she is seriously entertaining music. She responds by opening up about how she’s been seeing a vocal coach. As to whether or not she’ll be releasing any singles or not, Angela just makes it clear she believes that people should do what they want to do and not allow others to dictate for them.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Romeo wants to apologize to Angela and Jojo, but they’re hesitant to meet with him. Egypt continues to plan her wedding amid Sam’s court case and unanswered RSVPs. Angela performs for the first time, but will her nerves get the best of her?

Wow — we definitely have to tune in for Angela’s performance. Also, the return of Romeo to this show had to be more than a little bit complicated. Wonder what those production calls were like!

Tune in to WeTV tomorrow, Thursday March 2, for a brand new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

Will you be watching?