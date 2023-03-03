Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj has returned from her hiatus to deliver her new single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” thus heightening fan cries for a new album.

Last week, The Head Barb in Charge teased a return on Instagram by showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from a video shoot. As fans heard song snippets, they went into overdrive and requested that the rapper drop the single expeditiously.

Nicki heard her fans’ requests and teased that the single would drop on March 3 while noting that her Chun Li alter ego is officially back.

“Tmrw night [chp sticks emoji], Ghostwriters all around the world are scrambling Just watch,” she captioned a photo of Chun Li laying across a table. “Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside.”

Now as promised, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” has dropped on all streaming platforms, and it features Onkia effortlessly delivering her punchline flow while reminding people that she can make a hook out of thin air.

Lyrics on the track include:

Only on them C’s if it’s breeze

Red Ruby Da Sleeze / Chinese on my sleeve

These wannabe Chun-Li’s / anyway, Nǐ Hǎo

Who the f**k told b*tches they was me now?

I knew these b*tches was slow / I ain’t know these b*tches senile

She’s not finished, however. Nicki Minaj also noted that she’s bringing back Queen Radio today at 3 p.m. PST.

You can stream “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” below.