Barbie Gyal Nicki Minaj Returns From Hiatus And Sets Di Road Ablaze At Trinidad Carnival 2023

QUEEN TINGS

After a months-long hiatus, Nicki Minaj returned to the scene and shook up Trinidad Carnival where she mingled with locals, celebrated legends, and slayed in her custom costume that sent the Barbz into a FRENZY.

The proud Trini gyal stunned in a purple feathered costume bedazzled with beads and pink accents that popped in a series of pics shared on Instagram.

Showered with love from locals and fans, Minaj danced the days away without a care in the world at the ‘greatest show on Earth.’

Nicki carnival 🇹🇹🇹🇹🎡 2023 ❤️ Queen is back outside and I love to see her happy , Healthy && having a Good mfn Time 👸❤️Queen said Today she putting her Wings on Can’t wait to see the look mother 👑 @NICKIMINAJ #NickiInTrinidad #NickiMinaj #barbz pic.twitter.com/yazLyD692l — ROMANTHEGOD (@ukdreadhead) February 21, 2023

She also linked up with Soca legends Machel Montano and Destra just days after the release of their electric remix collab “Shake the Place.”

“She’s not just the queen of rap, she’s a queen period,” said Destra in the clip of their link-up, with Minaj adding, “Queen tings, king tings. That’s all that comes out of Trinidad!”

Oh yes, a timeeee was had!

“LEGENDARY FOOTAGE WITH THE GREATS OF MY COUNTRY,” she wrote. “I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD IF I TRIED. I REPPIN DAT RED DAT WHITE DAT BLACK I REPPIN MY REAL FLAG. wish my grandmother was alive to see this. Wish daddy was alive to see this.”

With all eyes on her every move, the ageless star announced that her infamous “Queen Radio” returns next Friday, March 3, and teased BTS footage from a music video for upcoming single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” that samples Lumidee’s 2003 hit ‘Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).’

Have you ever been to Trinidad Carnival? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her Trinidad Carnival takeover on the flip.