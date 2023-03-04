The Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars saga is back in the headlines again nearly one year after the slap heard ’round the world.
According to reports from the New York Post, Chris Rock’s upcoming Netflix special features some edgy jokes about Smith post-Oscars slap–including the unexpected way he’s been getting his own revenge.
“I rooted for Will Smith my whole life,” the comedian recently told a packed theater. But now, since their 2022 incident, Rock admitted that he’s been hate-watching Smith’s latest movie, in which he plays a tortured, escaped slave.
“The other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch him getting whipped,”Chris Rock reportedly quips in the special.
This joke is only some of the new material the comedian is set to debut in his new live and unedited Netflix special called Selective Outrage. When it airs Saturday at 10 p.m. ET., Rock will reportedly speak out about the night Smith smacked him onstage at the Oscars.
A source told Page Six that “the comedian is waiting to spill his humorous take on it” in his stand-up show.
The 58-year-old comic has been trying out some of hiis new material about the infamous incident onstage for audiences during his Ego Death tour in the days leading up to the broadcast. And, according to the Baltimore Sun, he’s not holding any punches.
“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock told a crowd back in February at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre.“People who are in the know, know that s**t had nothing to do with me.”
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage airs live on Netflix this Saturday, March 4.
