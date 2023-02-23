Bossip Video

Almost a year after the infamous incident, Will Smith is sort of referencing his controversial Chris Rock Oscars Slap in a humorous new TikTok.

If we asked you to name even one person not named Will Smith who won an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards, you probably would have no clue. A number of people only remember two things from that night and that’s Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and Will’s acceptance speech.

“Art imitates life,” he said. “I look like the crazy father just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”





Will had the slap heard around the world and left Hollywood clutching their peals while putting the world on notice about having his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s name in their mouth. In the aftermath, everyone overreacted and treated Will as if he committed a murder. Will has apologized several times and seemingly is in a space where he can indirectly joke about the night of chaos.

On Tuesday, Will uploaded a TikTok and seemingly referenced the controversial slap. In it, he’s listening to a post by user @missmoneyworking and she shares a theory on how you can discover what inanimate objects think of you.

“I’m gonna tell you something f**king crazy,” she explains. “This is literally—it sounds insane, but it will change your life. And by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun.” she continues, “Did you know, you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you. So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition. You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

When the video ends, Will is left with a shocked look on his face before grabbing his Best Actor Oscar and giving it a glance.

One person who probably didn’t find the video funny is Chris Rock. Rock will make history by live-streaming his stand-up set for Netflix on March 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. and we’re sure he’ll address everything from the past year he’s been mostly silent on.