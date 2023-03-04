Bossip Video

New mom to baby boy, Keke Palmer took to Instagram to get real about motherhood and the importance of a village.

Palmer welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 27, which shows the new parents cuddling with newborn Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

As the “Nope” star gets adjusted to motherhood she took some time out of her busy mommy schedule to give props to single parents all over the world. She posted a heartfelt video message with the caption, “I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m gettin’ COOKED!”

“I just came on here to say, if you’re a single parent, pull out your cake. Matter of fact, clip off your angel wings because I don’t know how you guys are doing it. And I really don’t want this to sound like pandering, or something like this, because I know there’s a million and one reason why somebody wants to be a single parent or has become a single parent. You might have lost somebody, don’t want to deal with somebody or maybe it’s your choice.” “

She went on to emotionally say, “But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village,” she shared.

“And sometimes that’s a privilege. And I just want anybody out there that’s a single parents that’s been doing this—friends of mine, people that I don’t know, family members of mine—really in my heart, it brings tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”

Several celebrity friends and fans of the successful star joined the conversation. Taraji P. Henson replied, “#singleparenting I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Big Sean, new dad to baby boy Noah, commented “Man just watching first hand a Mother breastfeeding n being an attentive, nurturing, intuitive Mom around the clock no matter what is incredible and unbelievable to witness. Love to all the Mom’s cause it takes so much 🤲🏾.”

Viola Davis replied to Palmer saying, “Amen!!! This needs to be on repeat!! ❤️❤️”

It’s very clear that Palmer’s message resonated with parents young and old. Fans continue to send support, encouraging words and love to the actress.