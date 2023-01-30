Bossip Video

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer”, and this is her fairytale “Once Upon A Baby” shower.

Over the weekend, the glowing mother-to-be and her partner Darius Jackson celebrated their future son with friends and family during the festivities. Keke shared several moments from the special day that included everyone dancing, laughing, and playing games.

The actress, 29, also shared a super sweet maternity photo and played upon the fairytale theme in her caption.

“A long time ago, in a land not so far… The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!” 💙🙏🏾

It’s no secret the Chicago native knows how to have a good time and in several videos reposted to her Instagram story, she got low on the dance floor with her Megan Thee Stallion knees.

There were also intimate moments shown of the shower that included Keke and Darius slow dancing before opening baby shower gifts.

As previously reported Palmer revealed that she was pregnant during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in December and earlier this week, she accidentally revealed the gender of her child during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I don’t want to be too blunt for my baby boy,” said Palmer who hinted that she may give birth in March making her son either a Pisces or an Aries.

Aww!

Keke and Darius Have Been Dating Since 2021

The young couple started their romance in 2021 and have been pretty low-key about their relationship. While on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Keke called her and Darius’ love “so sacred.

“It became more difficult to hide,” she added. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not going to hide something that makes me happy.”

We wish the lovely couple prosperity and a safe and healthy delivery.