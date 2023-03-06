Bossip Video

Awards show season is in full swing, with yet another big celebration going down in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were in attendance at the American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood red carpet, making their way to the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 5, in L.A.

Kerry Washington was honored with an “Excellence in the Arts” award, being joined by a roster of honorees and guests like Janelle Monae, Courtney B. Vance, Nicole Friday, and more. For her stunning arrival, the Scandal alum wore a red velvet ruched ankle-long dress designed by Marc Bouwer, who originally created the ensemble for Whitney Houston back in 1996.

At the time, Houston wore the red dress for a special performance at the BET Walk of Fame Awards, where she sang hits including “I Will Always Love You” and “I’m Every Woman.” Fast forward to the ABFF Awards, Washington honored the late singer with her stylistic choice, pairing the dress with pointed-toe pumps in the same shade of red.

Washington talked about how special it was to wear Whitney’s dress on Instagram, demonstrating just how honored she was to have the opportunity.

“No lies told,” she wrote in her caption. “Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL @marcbouwer dress she wore in 1996 😱. Sooooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Other celebs in attendance for the 2023 ABFF Awards include Jonathan Majors and Yvonne Orji and Janelle Monaé who all looked absolutely stunning as they walked the red carpet and posed for pictures.

Check out their looks and some of the celebs in attendance at the ABFF Awards below: