Once again ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood luncheon brought out a bevy of beauties exuding opulence and excellence.

The 15th annual awards celebration that airs as a virtual experience on Monday, March 28 at 7 ET on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com, had a theme of highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” and it was bristling with Black Girl Magic.

“We believe Black women are the CEO’s of home, community, and industry. For a decade and a half, ESSENCE has spotlighted and honored the Black women who curate and shape Hollywood and the entertainment ecosystem from a variety of roles and positions,” said Caroline Wanga, ESSENCE CEO about this year’s celebration. “We are proud to again commemorate their achievements at our signature awards luncheon and throughout the year. “This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees collectively exemplify multigenerational strength, influence, impact, and power in the tapestry of the honorees that preceded them and the honorees yet to come. We look forward to celebrating their achievements in unity with the 31 million Black women that call ESSENCE home and the communities they represent.”

Kicking off the carpet were the honorees of the evening;

actress/producer/director Nia Long (You People)…

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)…

actress/comedian/creator Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary),

and actress Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan.)

This year’s star-studded affair was hosted by Snowfall panty melter Damson Idris who was joined backstage by Donald Glover. Glover presented Quinta Brunson with her award for the luncheon and joked about his first time meeting the writer/actress.

“As soon as we met, we immediately locked eyes – and argued,” Glover said, laughing, reports USA Today.

Other style standouts include Meagan Good who looked gorgeous in blue…

P-Valley stunner Shannon Thornton who shone in bubblegum pink…

Serena Williams who showcased her curves in magenta…

and brought her adorable daughter Olympia as her date…

MJ Rodriguez who hit the carpet with Lena Waithe…

Bel-Air bombshell CoCo Jones looked like a tangerine dream at the luncheon…

while Marsai Martin glimmered in an elegant soft pink.

One of the colors for the affair was clearly red and Niecy Nash executed it perfectly while alongside her wife Jessica…

Garcelle Beauvais kept it “REAL” in red…

and P-Valley star Brandee Evans accentuated her curves in the color.

Other standouts for the event included stylist Law Roach who brought the heat in hot pink…

Bozoma Saint John who went electric yellow with gold accents…

Grace Byers who kept is classy in ivory…

Kandi who left “the gang” in ATL and opted for elegant all-white…

Karrueche who kept it cute in black and white…

La La Milan whose elegant braid accentuated her neon ensemble…

Teyana Taylor who sizzled in all black…

and Amber Riley.

Looks like an excellent time was had by all; hey Will Smith!

BOSSIP was in the building for this year’s event so stay tuned for more 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood coverage.

You tell us; whose ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood look was your fave?