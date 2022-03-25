Bossip Video

Once again ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood luncheon brought out a bevy of beauties exuding opulence and excellence.

Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE

The 15th annual awards celebration that airs as a virtual experience on Monday, March 28 at 7 ET on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com, had a theme of highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” and it was bristling with Black Girl Magic.

“We believe Black women are the CEO’s of home, community, and industry. For a decade and a half, ESSENCE has spotlighted and honored the Black women who curate and shape Hollywood and the entertainment ecosystem from a variety of roles and positions,” said Caroline Wanga, ESSENCE CEO about this year’s celebration. “We are proud to again commemorate their achievements at our signature awards luncheon and throughout the year.

“This year—as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe—our four honorees collectively exemplify multigenerational strength, influence, impact, and power in the tapestry of the honorees that preceded them and the honorees yet to come. We look forward to celebrating their achievements in unity with the 31 million Black women that call ESSENCE home and the communities they represent.”

Essence 15th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Kicking off the carpet were the honorees of the evening;

 

actress/producer/director Nia Long (You People)…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

actress/comedian/creator Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary),

 

 

 

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

 

 

 

and actress Chanté Adams (A Journal For Jordan.)

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

This year’s star-studded affair was hosted by Snowfall panty melter Damson Idris who was joined backstage by Donald Glover. Glover presented Quinta Brunson with her award for the luncheon and joked about his first time meeting the writer/actress.

“As soon as we met, we immediately locked eyes – and argued,” Glover said, laughing, reports USA Today. 

Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Backstage

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Other style standouts include Meagan Good who looked gorgeous in blue…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

 

P-Valley stunner Shannon Thornton who shone in bubblegum pink…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

 

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Serena Williams who showcased her curves in magenta…

 

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

and brought her adorable daughter Olympia as her date…

2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon – Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

 

MJ Rodriguez who hit the carpet with Lena Waithe…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Bel-Air bombshell CoCo Jones looked like a tangerine dream at the luncheon…

Essence 15th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

while Marsai Martin glimmered in an elegant soft pink.

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

One of the colors for the affair was clearly red and Niecy Nash executed it perfectly while alongside her wife Jessica…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais kept it “REAL” in red…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

and P-Valley star Brandee Evans accentuated her curves in the color.

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

 

Other standouts for the event included stylist Law Roach who brought the heat in hot pink…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Bozoma Saint John who went electric yellow with gold accents…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Grace Byers who kept is classy in ivory…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kandi who left “the gang” in ATL and opted for elegant all-white…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Karrueche who kept it cute in black and white…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

 

La La Milan whose elegant braid accentuated her neon ensemble…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Teyana Taylor who sizzled in all black…

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

and Amber Riley.

 

ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: David Livingston / Getty

 

Looks like an excellent time was had by all; hey Will Smith!

Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE

BOSSIP was in the building for this year’s event so stay tuned for more 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood coverage.

Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images for ESSENCE

 

You tell us; whose ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood look was your fave?

