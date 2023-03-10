‘Bel-Air’ Exclusive: Jordan L. Jones And Simone Joy Jones Speak On How Jazz And Lisa Are The Voices Of Reason For Will, Hillary And Carlton

Have y’all been watching Season 2 of Bel-Air? We caught up with Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones to chat about the show and they spilled so many behind the scenes details to us!

If you’ve already been keeping up with Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic modern update of the NBC classic sitcom Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air conceived by Morgan Cooper you should be familiar with Jordan L. Jones who plays Jazz and Simone Joy Jones, who portrays Carlton’s ex Lisa, who also happens to be Will’s friend and sometimes love interest.

We chatted up the pair at a junket for the show and they revealed some of the elements from this season directly mirrored what was going on in their real lives. Take for example, the first episode, when we learn that Will has been living in South L.A. at Jazz’s crib. It turns out that Jabari Banks, who plays Will actually WAS living with his co-star Jordan, because the two are actually that close.

The pair also discussed how their characters serve as the voices of reason for Will and the Banks kids, the way the show offers a diverse range of Black characters and much more.

Check out the full interview below:

Tune in to Season 2 of Bel-Air on Peacock, with new episodes streaming every Thursday