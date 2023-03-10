'Bel-Air' Star Jabari Banks Actually Crashed On Co-Star's Couch
‘Bel-Air’ Exclusive: Jordan L. Jones And Simone Joy Jones Speak On How Jazz And Lisa Are The Voices Of Reason For Will, Hillary And Carlton
Have y’all been watching Season 2 of Bel-Air? We caught up with Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones to chat about the show and they spilled so many behind the scenes details to us!
If you’ve already been keeping up with Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic modern update of the NBC classic sitcom Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air conceived by Morgan Cooper you should be familiar with Jordan L. Jones who plays Jazz and Simone Joy Jones, who portrays Carlton’s ex Lisa, who also happens to be Will’s friend and sometimes love interest.
We chatted up the pair at a junket for the show and they revealed some of the elements from this season directly mirrored what was going on in their real lives. Take for example, the first episode, when we learn that Will has been living in South L.A. at Jazz’s crib. It turns out that Jabari Banks, who plays Will actually WAS living with his co-star Jordan, because the two are actually that close.
The pair also discussed how their characters serve as the voices of reason for Will and the Banks kids, the way the show offers a diverse range of Black characters and much more.
Check out the full interview below:
Tune in to Season 2 of Bel-Air on Peacock, with new episodes streaming every Thursday
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Cougar Chronicles! Twitter Debates 16-Year Age Gap Between Jaylen Brown & Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.