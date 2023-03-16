Bossip Video

Red Bull has released a new documentary that follows the U.S. debut of an unprecedented collaboration of Hip-Hop and classical music centered around the Biggest Bawse.

The brand has released “The Making of Red Bull Symphonic with Rick Ross“, a featurette that celebrates Black Excellence and culture and highlights Rick Ross’ iconic November 4, performance in Atlanta with the all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir.

As previously reported the rapper and the orchestra made headlines after they delivered a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music and community marking Red Bull Symphonic’s U.S. debut.

In this never-before-seen footage in the documentary, Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, Orchestra Noir members, and Rick Ross discuss community, representation, and the need for Black talent and stories in classical music. The piece also lifts the curtain to reveal the labor, emotions, and commitment involved in the making of Red Bull Symphonic, presenting Rick Ross, Orchestra Noir, Mapy, and SAINTED in a new light.

It also features interviews, rehearsal footage, and behind-the-scenes moments from the concert that showcases how Red Bull Symphonic came together.

Check out the Red Bull Symphonic documentary below.

ABOUT RED BULL SYMPHONIC:

Merging classic with contemporary, Red Bull Symphonic is a groundbreaking spectacle that brings together today’s most exciting and influential artists with a full-scale symphonic orchestra. The show celebrates Red Bull Symphonic’s debut in the U.S. and pays homage to the heritage of hip-hop and the excellence of Black musicianship in the city of Atlanta. For over two decades, Red Bull has supported artists and local communities worldwide through festivals, workshops, and artist collaborations, with Red Bull Symphonic adding to a successful history of events in Atlanta (previous Atlanta-based events include: Red Bull Culture Clash 2018, Red Bull Music Festival 2019, Red Bull Zeltron World Wide 2020 and Red Bull SoundClash 2021).