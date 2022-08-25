Bossip Video

Atlanta will be the host of the Red Bull Symphonic concert with Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir.

Red Bull is once again creating luxurious experiences by announcing Red Bull Symphonic, an unprecedented collaboration of hip-hop and classical symphony. The event will be a celebration of music, heritage, and community, and what better place to host the debut than the city of Atlanta?

With the event being a luxurious crossover of hip-hop and classical symphony, the brand is kicking things off with the biggest boss, Rick Ross. Joining Rick Ross on stage will be Atlanta’s award-winning, 50-person all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir.

They’ll be joined by SAINTED, a musical group and trap choir party founded by DJ Fannie Mae and Grammy award-winner Dennis Reed, that curates immersive events which pay homage to the southern Black church through trap, soul, old school funk, gospel, and new age hip-hop.

Not only that but the Red Bull Symphonic audience will also experience the artistry of award-winning violinist Mapy, fittingly nicknamed the “Violin Queen,” who turned heads as she performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards and seamlessly melds the warm, rich tone of the violin with high-energy hip-hop, Afrobeats, reggae, and soca.

“From The Biggest Boss I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one night only performance,” said headliner, Rick Ross. “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

The event will go down on November 4th at the Atlanta Symphony Hall at 7 pm sharp.

For more information around Red Bull Symphonic and to purchase tickets for the event, visit redbull.com/symphonic to stay up-to-date on all things Red Bull Symphonic, follow along @RedBullMusic + #RedBullSymphonic.