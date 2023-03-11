Bossip Video

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams remains on defense after prosecutors add more criminal charges just weeks before her trial is to begin.

The 32-year-old’s scheduled insurance fraud case was set to begin on April 17, 2023. However, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, prosecutors are planning to “present a superseding Indictment to a Grand Jury before the trial date for additional charges.”

Officials did not yet detail what the additional charges will be.

Brittish’s legal counsel, Beau B. Brindley, told Radar, “The government continues to make allegations that far exceed any actual evidence in their possession. Whatever the new charges may be, we look forward to addressing them.”

Brittish Williams Faces Federal Bank Fraud, Tax Fraud, Fraud, And Identity Theft Charges

As previously reported by BOSSIP, “the ex-reality star was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 22, 2021, on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud, and three charges of aggravated identity theft.”

Brittish Williams is best known for her tumultuous relationship with basketball player Lorenzo Gordan and news of her felony fraud case left fans befuddled. The Missouri native usually shares content promoting herself as an entrepreneur with multiple streams of income.

Although Miss Britt has garnered several complaints with the Better Business Bureau for her Love Of Labels online boutique, many of her supporters did not fathom the single mother of one was capable of felonious fraud.

BOSSIP also reported prosecutors’ documents revealed the deets on all five of Brittish’s alleged offenses, including the usage of false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain lines of credit, loans and funds from financial institutions. Officials also assert in 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited four checks between $4,500 and $5,800 into banking accounts she managed and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or the banks determined the transaction was fraudulent. Prosecutors state the actual owners of the checks had no knowledge of the deposits.

Brittish also allegedly played with Uncle Sam’s tax money. On her 2017-2019 tax returns, she allegedly used false names and Social Security numbers to increase her return amount, according to prosecutors.

Basketball Wives Fans Already Tried Brittish Williams In The Court Of Public Opinion

The internet recently shared their thoughts on Brittish The Body’s legal woes.

One user begged the question,

“How is #BrittishWilliams still allowed to be on the show with her legal troubles?? #BasketballWives”

Another user is confident that a jury will find Brittish guilty.

“You know she’s going to do time. Feds don’t bring charges they can’t win. I hate that the show is allowing her to be a victim. She’s a fraud queen”

Someone else found it comical that Brittish has not been more humble on BBWLA amid her legal battle.

“brittish williams been talking big sh*t about malaysia just about every single monday night on VH1 and getting hit with even more felony charges as we speak i really have to laugh at the comedy brooke too with the lopsided booty yall give it tf up”

Apparently, some users (or haters) are happy that she was caught for her alleged crimes.

“I wanna cry, finally got this scammer ting Brittish Williams’ fake af IG boutique down”

You never know on which side Lady Justice’s scale will rest at the end of a trial. Only time will tell if Brittish can crossover the prosecution and secure a victory, in the meantime however it sounds like she’s staying strong.